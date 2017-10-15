Top Stories
'SNL' Compares Kellyanne Conway to Pennywise from 'IT' - Watch Now!

Michael Fassbender &amp; Alicia Vikander Host Beach Party Ahead of Rumored Wedding Weekend!

Chris Hemsworth Goes Shirtless, Bares Ripped Body in Australia

Ariel Winter's 12-Year-Old Niece is Making a HUGE Pay Day

Sun, 15 October 2017 at 12:33 pm

Emmy Rossum Joins Tessa Thompson & Evan Rachel Wood at Hammer Museum Gala

Emmy Rossum Joins Tessa Thompson & Evan Rachel Wood at Hammer Museum Gala

Emmy Rossum is joined by husband Sam Esmail as they arrive at the Hammer Museum Gala in the Garden on Saturday night (October 14) at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old actress looked pretty in a silver and black metallic gown while her husband kept things cool in a navy suit.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emmy Rossum

Other stars at the event included Tessa Thompson, Evan Rachel Wood, January Jones, Sofia Boutella, Rainey Qualley, Ana de Armas, and Camilla Belle.

FYI: Tessa is wearing a Bottega Veneta dress. Sofia‘s dress is by Bottega Veneta. Camila is wearing a Bottega Veneta dress. Emmy‘s dress is by Bottega Veneta. January is wearing a Bottega Veneta dress. Ana is wearing a Bottega Veneta dress.

15+ pictures inside of the stars at the event…
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Ana de Armas, Camilla Belle, Emmy Rossum, Evan Rachel Wood, January Jones, Rainey Qualley, Sam Esmail, Sofia Boutella, Tessa Thompson

