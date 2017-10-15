Emmy Rossum Joins Tessa Thompson & Evan Rachel Wood at Hammer Museum Gala

Emmy Rossum is joined by husband Sam Esmail as they arrive at the Hammer Museum Gala in the Garden on Saturday night (October 14) at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old actress looked pretty in a silver and black metallic gown while her husband kept things cool in a navy suit.

Other stars at the event included Tessa Thompson, Evan Rachel Wood, January Jones, Sofia Boutella, Rainey Qualley, Ana de Armas, and Camilla Belle.

FYI: Tessa is wearing a Bottega Veneta dress. Sofia‘s dress is by Bottega Veneta. Camila is wearing a Bottega Veneta dress. Emmy‘s dress is by Bottega Veneta. January is wearing a Bottega Veneta dress. Ana is wearing a Bottega Veneta dress.

