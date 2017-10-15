Griffin Newman Regrets Working on Upcoming Woody Allen Movie, Donates Salary to Sexual Assault Organization

Top Stories
Kate Winslet Says She Deliberately Didn't Thank Harvey Weinstein for Her Oscar

Sun, 15 October 2017 at 9:37 pm

Griffin Newman is speaking out about a role he already regrets.

The 28-year-old The Tick actor revealed on Saturday (October 14) across a series of tweets that he has a one scene role in an upcoming Woody Allen project, and has donated his entire salary to RAINN, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization.

“I need to get this off my chest: I worked on Woody Allen’s next movie. I believe he is guilty. I donated my entire salary to RAINN,” he wrote. “It’s a one scene role. I spent a month debating whether or not to quit. I deeply regret my final decision.”

“Why didn’t I quit? My parents were incredibly proud. I felt there things to be gained from the experience on that set. I was a coward,” he added.

“It was an educational experience for all the wrong reasons. I learned conclusively that I cannot put my career over my morals again.”

Woody is currently filming a movie with Selena Gomez and Timothee Chalamet.

See all of Griffin‘s tweets below.
Photos: Getty Images
WENN
