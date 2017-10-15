Griffin Newman Regrets Working on Upcoming Woody Allen Movie, Donates Salary to Sexual Assault Organization
Griffin Newman is speaking out about a role he already regrets.
The 28-year-old The Tick actor revealed on Saturday (October 14) across a series of tweets that he has a one scene role in an upcoming Woody Allen project, and has donated his entire salary to RAINN, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization.
“I need to get this off my chest: I worked on Woody Allen’s next movie. I believe he is guilty. I donated my entire salary to RAINN,” he wrote. “It’s a one scene role. I spent a month debating whether or not to quit. I deeply regret my final decision.”
“Why didn’t I quit? My parents were incredibly proud. I felt there things to be gained from the experience on that set. I was a coward,” he added.
“It was an educational experience for all the wrong reasons. I learned conclusively that I cannot put my career over my morals again.”
Woody is currently filming a movie with Selena Gomez and Timothee Chalamet.
See all of Griffin‘s tweets below.
I need to get this off my chest:
- I worked on Woody Allen’s next movie.
- I believe he is guilty.
- I donated my entire salary to RAINN.
— Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) October 14, 2017
- It’s a one scene role.
- I spent a month debating whether or not to quit.
- I deeply regret my final decision.
— Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) October 14, 2017
Why didn’t I quit?
- My parents were incredibly proud.
- I felt there things to be gained from the experience on that set.
- I was a coward.
— Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) October 14, 2017
It was an educational experience for all the wrong reasons. I learned conclusively that I cannot put my career over my morals again.
— Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) October 14, 2017
I had been feeling this way for the last month, but the awful continuance revelations of the last week compounded my guilt ten fold.
— Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) October 14, 2017
I’ve spent the last decade struggling as an actor, and learned to sideline my views because the thought of closing any doors was terrifying.
— Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) October 14, 2017
I’ve been steadfast in what I stand for in my personal life and on Twitter, but would largely take the check and bite my tongue on set.
— Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) October 14, 2017
I can’t keep professionally operating from a place of fear. It’s time to show a courage in my actions mirroring my words without concession.
— Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) October 14, 2017
To anyone who thinks I took the easy way out by taking the job THEN denouncing it, I assure you that is the worst combination of choices.
— Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) October 14, 2017