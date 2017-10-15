Griffin Newman Regrets Working on Upcoming Woody Allen Movie, Donates Salary to Sexual Assault Organization

Griffin Newman is speaking out about a role he already regrets.

The 28-year-old The Tick actor revealed on Saturday (October 14) across a series of tweets that he has a one scene role in an upcoming Woody Allen project, and has donated his entire salary to RAINN, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization.

“I need to get this off my chest: I worked on Woody Allen’s next movie. I believe he is guilty. I donated my entire salary to RAINN,” he wrote. “It’s a one scene role. I spent a month debating whether or not to quit. I deeply regret my final decision.”

“Why didn’t I quit? My parents were incredibly proud. I felt there things to be gained from the experience on that set. I was a coward,” he added.

“It was an educational experience for all the wrong reasons. I learned conclusively that I cannot put my career over my morals again.”

Woody is currently filming a movie with Selena Gomez and Timothee Chalamet.

See all of Griffin‘s tweets below.