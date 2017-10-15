Hailey Baldwin Arrives in Style for Hammer Museum Gala

Hailey Baldwin strikes a fierce pose as she arrives at the Hammer Museum Gala in the Garden on Saturday night (October 14) at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles.

The 20-year-old model looked super chic in a turtleneck dress with hoop earrings and sky-high heels for the event.

Hailey was joined at the event by Patrick Schwarzenegger and girlfriend Abby Champion along with Laura Harrier, Sistine Stallone, Kiersey Clemons, Alana Haim, Danielle Haim, and Este Haim.

FYI: Hailey‘s outfit is by Bottega Veneta. Laura‘s suit is by Bottega Veneta. Sistine is wearing a Bottega Veneta jacket. The Haim sisters are wearing pieces by Bottega Veneta. Kiersey is wearing a Bottega Veneta dress.

