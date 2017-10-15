Halloween Playlist Ideas - Best Music & Songs for Your Party!

Halloween is right around the corner and if you’re hosting a party this year, you better start planning out the music for your playlist. Others might just want to listen to the Halloween themed music to get themselves into the mood of the season for the next two weeks!

For the latest post in our 31 Days of Halloween series, we’re bringing you some suggestions.

When you think of Halloween, there are some songs that immediately pop into mind like Michael Jackson‘s “Thriller,” the “Monster Mash,” and “I Put a Spell on You.”

Thanks to Spotify, there are plenty of Halloween playlists already built so all the work is done for you. Or, you can check them all out and pull from them to create your own playlist complete with your favorite tunes.

WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE song to listen to on Halloween?