'Happy Death Day' Slays the Weekend Box Office!
Happy Death Day dominated the weekend box office at the theaters this weekend!
The horror film starring Jessica Rothe and Israel Broussard debuted this weekend earning a whooping $26.5 million.
Coming in at number two at the box office was Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford‘s Blade Runner 2049, which earned $15.1 million.
Jackie Chan‘s The Foreigner came in second earning an impressive $12.8 million.
It continues to dominate the box office, earning over $6 million, and rounding out the top 5 was The Mountain Between Us earning $5.6 million.