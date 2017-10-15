Top Stories
'SNL' Compares Kellyanne Conway to Pennywise from 'IT' - Watch Now!

'SNL' Compares Kellyanne Conway to Pennywise from 'IT' - Watch Now!

Michael Fassbender &amp; Alicia Vikander Host Beach Party Ahead of Rumored Wedding Weekend!

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Host Beach Party Ahead of Rumored Wedding Weekend!

Chris Hemsworth Goes Shirtless, Bares Ripped Body in Australia

Chris Hemsworth Goes Shirtless, Bares Ripped Body in Australia

Ariel Winter's 12-Year-Old Niece is Making a HUGE Pay Day

Ariel Winter's 12-Year-Old Niece is Making a HUGE Pay Day

Sun, 15 October 2017 at 9:41 am

Heidi Klum Teams Up with Ciara & Russell Wilson for 'Somos: Una Voz' Puerto Rico Benefit

Heidi Klum Teams Up with Ciara & Russell Wilson for 'Somos: Una Voz' Puerto Rico Benefit

Heidi Klum, Ciara, and Russell Wilson take donations during the One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert For Disaster Relief on Saturday night (October 14) at the Universal Studios in Los Angeles.

The stars answered phone calls during the telethon alongside tons of other celebs including Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Seth Green, Marisa Tomei, Zoe Saldana, Ruby Rose, Benicio del Toro, Ted Danson, and Mary Steenburgen.

The event was hosted in LA by Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez as her ex-husband Marc Anthony hosted an event in Miami as they joined forces to raise money for the Puerto Rico hurricane disaster relief.

Go to SomosOneVoice.com to donate now.

15+ pictures inside of all the stars at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
heidi klum teams up with ciara russell wilson for somos una voz telethon 01
heidi klum teams up with ciara russell wilson for somos una voz telethon 02
heidi klum teams up with ciara russell wilson for somos una voz telethon 03
heidi klum teams up with ciara russell wilson for somos una voz telethon 04
heidi klum teams up with ciara russell wilson for somos una voz telethon 05
heidi klum teams up with ciara russell wilson for somos una voz telethon 06
heidi klum teams up with ciara russell wilson for somos una voz telethon 07
heidi klum teams up with ciara russell wilson for somos una voz telethon 08
heidi klum teams up with ciara russell wilson for somos una voz telethon 09
heidi klum teams up with ciara russell wilson for somos una voz telethon 10
heidi klum teams up with ciara russell wilson for somos una voz telethon 11
heidi klum teams up with ciara russell wilson for somos una voz telethon 12
heidi klum teams up with ciara russell wilson for somos una voz telethon 13
heidi klum teams up with ciara russell wilson for somos una voz telethon 14
heidi klum teams up with ciara russell wilson for somos una voz telethon 15
heidi klum teams up with ciara russell wilson for somos una voz telethon 16

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Benicio Del Toro, Ciara, Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Heidi Klum, Marisa Tomei, Mary Steenburgen, Ruby Rose, Russell Wilson, Seth Green, Somos Una Voz, Ted Danson, Zoe Saldana

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ariel Winter's eight-year-old niece just got cast in a major TV role - TMZ
  • Olympian Gracie Gold says she's in treatment for an eating disorder and anxiety - Just Jared Jr
  • Seth Rogen is still DMing Donald Trump Jr. - TooFab
  • Nelly's accuser is dropping criminal charges - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale's Lili Reinhart is sharing her own sexual harassment story - Just Jared Jr