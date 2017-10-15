Heidi Klum Teams Up with Ciara & Russell Wilson for 'Somos: Una Voz' Puerto Rico Benefit

Heidi Klum, Ciara, and Russell Wilson take donations during the One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert For Disaster Relief on Saturday night (October 14) at the Universal Studios in Los Angeles.

The stars answered phone calls during the telethon alongside tons of other celebs including Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Seth Green, Marisa Tomei, Zoe Saldana, Ruby Rose, Benicio del Toro, Ted Danson, and Mary Steenburgen.

The event was hosted in LA by Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez as her ex-husband Marc Anthony hosted an event in Miami as they joined forces to raise money for the Puerto Rico hurricane disaster relief.

Go to SomosOneVoice.com to donate now.

