Hilary Duff & On-Again Boyfriend Matthew Koma Hold Hands in Studio City!

It looks like Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are definitely back together!

The 30-year-old Younger actress was spotted holding hands with the singer/songwriter as stepped out on Sunday afternoon (October 15) in Studio City, Calif.

The pair was first linked to each other back in January, but split back in April due to their work schedules.

Earlier this month, Matt took to Instagram to share super sweet photo of himself and Hilary celebrating her 30th birthday.