Top Stories
Taylor Swift Fans Share Fun Photos from London Secret Session!

Taylor Swift Fans Share Fun Photos from London Secret Session!

Here's How Teresa Giudice's Husband is Faring in Prison

Here's How Teresa Giudice's Husband is Faring in Prison

Sun, 15 October 2017 at 5:14 pm

Hilary Duff & On-Again Boyfriend Matthew Koma Hold Hands in Studio City!

Hilary Duff & On-Again Boyfriend Matthew Koma Hold Hands in Studio City!

It looks like Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are definitely back together!

The 30-year-old Younger actress was spotted holding hands with the singer/songwriter as stepped out on Sunday afternoon (October 15) in Studio City, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilary Duff

The pair was first linked to each other back in January, but split back in April due to their work schedules.

Earlier this month, Matt took to Instagram to share super sweet photo of himself and Hilary celebrating her 30th birthday.
Just Jared on Facebook
hilary duff on again boyfriend matthew koma hold hands 01
hilary duff on again boyfriend matthew koma hold hands 02
hilary duff on again boyfriend matthew koma hold hands 03
hilary duff on again boyfriend matthew koma hold hands 04
hilary duff on again boyfriend matthew koma hold hands 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ariel Winter's eight-year-old niece just got cast in a major TV role - TMZ
  • Olympian Gracie Gold says she's in treatment for an eating disorder and anxiety - Just Jared Jr
  • Seth Rogen is still DMing Donald Trump Jr. - TooFab
  • Nelly's accuser is dropping criminal charges - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale's Lili Reinhart is sharing her own sexual harassment story - Just Jared Jr