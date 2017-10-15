James Corden Apologizes for Offensive Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Jokes at amfAR Gala

James Corden is apologizing after delivering a series of jokes centered around the ongoing Harvey Weinstein‘s sexual harassment scandal at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Friday night (October 13).

The Late Late Show host, who emceed for the evening, continuously joked about the allegations to a mixed response from the crowd, and later received scathing responses on Twitter from Rose McGowan and Asia Argento.

“Right here in L.A., it’s so beautiful Harvey Weinstein has already asked tonight up to his hotel to give him a massage,” he said to the crowd at one point.

“It has been weird this week watching Harvey Weinstein in hot water. Ask any of the women who watched him take a bath, its weird watching Harvey Weinstein in hot water,” he added in another joke.

In another instance, he made light of Lauren Sivan‘s account of her experience with the producer: “Harvey Weinstein wanted to come tonight, but he’ll settle for whatever potted plant is closest.”

Upon receiving backlash, James issued a statement on his Twitter on Sunday (October 15).

“To be clear, sexual assault is no laughing matter. I was not trying to make light of Harvey’s inexcusable behavior,” he wrote. “but to shame him, the abuser, not his victims. I am truly sorry for anyone offended, that was never my intention.”

See his tweets below, as well as Rose and Asia‘s reactions.