Jennifer Lopez Hosts Star-Studded 'Somos: Una Voz' Benefit for Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief Efforts

Jennifer Lopez speaks on stage during the One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert For Disaster Relief on Saturday night (October 14) at the Universal Studios in Los Angeles.

The 48-year-old entertainer hosted the event in LA with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez as her ex-husband Marc Anthony hosted an event in Miami as they joined forces to raise money for the Puerto Rico hurricane disaster relief.

Entertainers like Demi Lovato, Gwen Stefani, Andra Day, Ricky Martin, Mary J. Blige, Chris Martin, and Adam Levine performed during the event.

Go to SomosOneVoice.com or call 1-800-593-9700 right now to donate.

FYI: Jennifer is wearing a Romona Keveza dress.

