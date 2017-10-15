Sun, 15 October 2017 at 8:26 pm

Jeremy Meeks Looks Hot While Posing Shirtless at the Beach

Jeremy Meeks is looking sexy while posing shirtless at the beach!

The 33-year-old “hot felon”-turned-model was spotted posing for a photo shoot with fashion photographer Jim Jordan, who is also Jeremy‘s manager, for an upcoming project on Saturday (October 14) in Malibu, Calif.

The shoot comes just days after Jeremy filed for a divorce from his wife, Melissa.

Jeremy posed with his new girlfriend Chloe Green last month at the Inaugural Monte Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean at the Monaco Garnier Opera in Monaco.
Photos: BACKGRID
