Sun, 15 October 2017 at 8:00 am

Jessica Chastain Praises BFF Jess Weixler for Sharing Her Harvey Weinstein Story

Jessica Chastain Praises BFF Jess Weixler for Sharing Her Harvey Weinstein Story

Jessica Chastain and Jess Weixler hit the red carpet while attending the 2017 Hammer Museum Gala on Saturday night (October 14) in Los Angeles.

The BFFs took to social media that day to talk about Harvey Weinstein. Jess shared her own experience with the disgraced producer and Jessica reposted the story and praised her friend for opening up.

“I’ll say I am very grateful I was warned. I had multiple women protecting me with stories. There were several years of Harvey propositioning me, combined with requests for meetings about scripts, and talk of what directors he could introduce me to,” Jess wrote. “Thank goodness I heard enough not to go. Grabbing my arm at crowded parties and telling me my fiancé wasn’t invited to be at Cannes when we were there promoting Rigby. Being told he wouldn’t be able to get into events if he came. The accounts I’ve heard of what happened to others are devastating. In a time when the press killed stories and DAs ignored evidence, there was an underground network of women protecting women. And I’m just so grateful to the women who warned and protected me.”

Jessica and Jess worked together on The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby, which was distributed by The Weinstein Company.

“Much love to you sister ❤. Thank you for sharing your story with the world. You are a warrior,” Jessica wrote.
