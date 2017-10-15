Joaquin Phoenix Struts His Stuff at 'You Were Never Really Here' Premiere at BFI London Film Festival 2017

Top Stories
Sun, 15 October 2017 at 6:20 pm

Joaquin Phoenix looks handsome on the red carpet while promoting his new movie.

The 42-year-old actor was in good spirits while posing for photos with fans and walking the red carpet alongside the cast and crew of his new movie You Were Never Really Here at the 2017 BFI London Film Festival on Saturday (October 14) in London, England.

Joaquin posed with producer Jim Wilson, director Lynne Ramsay, writer Jonathan Ames and producer Rosa Attab at the UK premiere.

The thriller, which premiered at Cannes Film Festival, is due to be released on February 23, 2018.
Credit: Tim P. Whitby; Photos: Getty Images
