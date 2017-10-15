Top Stories
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Are Engaged!

Joe Jonas popped the question to Sophie Turner – and she said yes!

The 28-year-old DNCE singer took to Instagram on Sunday (October 15) to share a photo of his 21-year-old fiancee’s ring.

“She said yes,” Joe captioned the photo of his and Sophie‘s hands with her new bling.

Joe and Sophie were first linked to each other back in November 2016.

The couple recently adopted a super cute pup named Porky that they’ve been showing off on their social media accounts.

Congrats Joe and Sophie!

Photos: Getty, wenn
