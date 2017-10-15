Kate Winslet Says She Deliberately Didn't Thank Harvey Weinstein for Her Oscar

Kate Winslet revealed that when she won her Academy Award, she didn’t thank Harvey Weinstein in her acceptance speech for a reason.

Kate won Best Actress for The Reader at the 2009 ceremony. And while most actors who worked with the producer thanked Harvey during their speeches in the past, she purposely did not.

“I remember being told ‘Make sure you thank Harvey if you win.’ And I remember turning around and saying, ‘No I won’t. No I won’t.’ And it was nothing to do with not being grateful. If people aren’t well-behaved, why would I thank him?” she told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published on Saturday (October 14).

“For my whole career, Harvey Weinstein, whenever I’ve bumped into him, he’d grab my arm and say, ‘Don’t forget who gave you your first movie.’ Like I owe him everything. Then later, with The Reader, same thing, ‘I’m gonna get you that Oscar nomination, I’m gonna get you a win, I’m gonna win for you.’”

Kate recently made a statement about the Harvey scandal, calling his behavior “disgraceful and appalling.”

Kate introduced the screening of her Woody Allen-directed film Wonder Wheel alongside Justin Timberlake during the closing night of the New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall on Saturday (October 14) in New York City.