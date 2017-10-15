Kim Kardashian Joins Ellen DeGeneres & Jamie Foxx at 'Somos: Una Voz' Benefit for Puerto Rico

Kim Kardashian answers phone calls during the One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert For Disaster Relief on Saturday night (October 14) at the Universal Studios in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old reality star was joined at the telethon by Ellen DeGeneres, Jamie Foxx, Bethany Frankel, Derek Hough, and Tyler Perry.

The event was hosted in LA by Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez as her ex-husband Marc Anthony hosted an event in Miami as they joined forces to raise money for the Puerto Rico hurricane disaster relief.

Go to SomosOneVoice.com or call 1-800-593-9700 right now to donate.

