Top Stories
Michael Fassbender &amp; Alicia Vikander Host Beach Party Ahead of Rumored Wedding Weekend!

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Host Beach Party Ahead of Rumored Wedding Weekend!

Chris Hemsworth Goes Shirtless, Bares Ripped Body in Australia

Chris Hemsworth Goes Shirtless, Bares Ripped Body in Australia

Ariel Winter's 12-Year-Old Niece is Making a HUGE Pay Day

Ariel Winter's 12-Year-Old Niece is Making a HUGE Pay Day

Sun, 15 October 2017 at 12:58 am

Kim Kardashian Joins Ellen DeGeneres & Jamie Foxx at 'Somos: Una Voz' Benefit for Puerto Rico

Kim Kardashian Joins Ellen DeGeneres & Jamie Foxx at 'Somos: Una Voz' Benefit for Puerto Rico

Kim Kardashian answers phone calls during the One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert For Disaster Relief on Saturday night (October 14) at the Universal Studios in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old reality star was joined at the telethon by Ellen DeGeneres, Jamie Foxx, Bethany Frankel, Derek Hough, and Tyler Perry.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kim Kardashian

The event was hosted in LA by Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez as her ex-husband Marc Anthony hosted an event in Miami as they joined forces to raise money for the Puerto Rico hurricane disaster relief.

Go to SomosOneVoice.com or call 1-800-593-9700 right now to donate.

15+ pictures inside of the stars at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
kim kardashian joins ellen degeneres jamie foxx at somos una voz benefit for puerto rico 01
kim kardashian joins ellen degeneres jamie foxx at somos una voz benefit for puerto rico 02
kim kardashian joins ellen degeneres jamie foxx at somos una voz benefit for puerto rico 03
kim kardashian joins ellen degeneres jamie foxx at somos una voz benefit for puerto rico 04
kim kardashian joins ellen degeneres jamie foxx at somos una voz benefit for puerto rico 05
kim kardashian joins ellen degeneres jamie foxx at somos una voz benefit for puerto rico 06
kim kardashian joins ellen degeneres jamie foxx at somos una voz benefit for puerto rico 07
kim kardashian joins ellen degeneres jamie foxx at somos una voz benefit for puerto rico 08
kim kardashian joins ellen degeneres jamie foxx at somos una voz benefit for puerto rico 09
kim kardashian joins ellen degeneres jamie foxx at somos una voz benefit for puerto rico 10
kim kardashian joins ellen degeneres jamie foxx at somos una voz benefit for puerto rico 11
kim kardashian joins ellen degeneres jamie foxx at somos una voz benefit for puerto rico 12
kim kardashian joins ellen degeneres jamie foxx at somos una voz benefit for puerto rico 13
kim kardashian joins ellen degeneres jamie foxx at somos una voz benefit for puerto rico 14
kim kardashian joins ellen degeneres jamie foxx at somos una voz benefit for puerto rico 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bethany Frankel, Derek Hough, Ellen DeGeneres, Jamie Foxx, Kim Kardashian, Somos Una Voz, Tyler Perry

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ariel Winter's eight-year-old niece just got cast in a major TV role - TMZ
  • Olympian Gracie Gold says she's in treatment for an eating disorder and anxiety - Just Jared Jr
  • Seth Rogen is still DMing Donald Trump Jr. - TooFab
  • Nelly's accuser is dropping criminal charges - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale's Lili Reinhart is sharing her own sexual harassment story - Just Jared Jr