Kris Jenner Dines With Boyfriend Cory Gamble & Tommy Hilfiger in West Hollywood

Kris Jenner is dining in style!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star was spotted leaving Craig’s with boyfriend Cory Gamble and designer Tommy Hilfiger on Saturday night (October 14) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Kris kept all eyes on her with a floral robe and matching jumper with red leather shoes, while Tommy and Cory accompanied her and posed for photos on the way out of the restaurant.

Kris celebrated the official tenth birthday of her hit reality series on Sunday (October 15): “It’s our 10th birthday today!!! #KUWTK RT if you’re ready for 10 more years of Keeping Up with the Kardashians!! 🎉🎉 @KUWTK” she wrote on Twitter.