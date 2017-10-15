Kylie Minogue Opens Up About Her New Album, New Single Coming in January

Kylie Minogue is providing details about her new album!

The Fever pop icon told The Sun in an interview published on Saturday (October 14) that “a little bit of heartbreak” inspired some of her new music.

“In the last year, there’s been some of that, but we bounce back. Most of it is super positive and inspiring, as a note to self as much as anything else. I’m feeling great right now,” she said.

Kylie split up with Galavant actor Joshua Sasse back in February.

She also described the recording process for the new record as “cathartic.”

“It was good. In the studio it’s a slightly weird concept to be spending seven, eight, nine hours in a room with people sometimes you don’t know. If you’re working with good people it’s the perfect place to deal with stuff.”

The “All The Lovers” pop princess revealed that much of the album came together in Nashville.

“I went to Nashville for two weeks and that became the album. I did a lot of work on the album before that but Nashville had a profound effect on me. The songs are very storytelling and story-based. It was so great to do things a little bit differently.”

Plus, she’s touring: “There will be shows next year for sure. I can’t wait to perform again.”

The Sun reports that Kylie‘s first single will arrive in January. We’re more than ready for her return!

Pictured below: Kylie poses alongside Jake Shears at the 2017 Attitude Awards on Thursday night (October 12) in London.