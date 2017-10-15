Top Stories
'SNL' Compares Kellyanne Conway to Pennywise from 'IT' - Watch Now!

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Host Beach Party Ahead of Rumored Wedding Weekend!

Chris Hemsworth Goes Shirtless, Bares Ripped Body in Australia

Ariel Winter's 12-Year-Old Niece is Making a HUGE Pay Day

Sun, 15 October 2017 at 3:52 am

Larry David to Host 'SNL,' Miley Cyrus to Be Musical Guest!

The stars for the November 4 episode of Saturday Night Live have been revealed!

Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David is set to host the episode while Miley Cyrus will be the musical guest.

This will be the second time as host for Larry after his debut on the show back in February 2016. Miley will be the musical guest for a third time.

SNL will go dark on October 21, but fans will get an animated Halloween-themed special, The David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special starring Tom Hanks, on October 28!
