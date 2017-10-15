Mayim Bialik Slammed for Victim-Shaming in Harvey Weinstein Op-Ed

Mayim Bialik is getting slammed for her recent op-ed in the New York Times.

The 41-year-old Big Bang Theory actress penned an article titled “Being a Feminist in Harvey Weinstein’s World” where she she has been accused of victim-shaming the women accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment.

“As a proud feminist with little desire to diet, get plastic surgery or hire a personal trainer, I have almost no personal experience with men asking me to meetings in their hotel rooms,” Mayim wrote. “Those of us in Hollywood who don’t represent an impossible standard of beauty have the ‘luxury’ of being overlooked and, in many cases, ignored by men in power unless we can make them money.”

Fans and celebs quickly slammed Mayim for “blaming women” instead of calling out men for their actions.

Early Sunday morning, Mayim took to Twitter to respond to the backlash.

