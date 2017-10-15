Sun, 15 October 2017 at 2:46 pm
Nick Jonas Congratulates Brother Joe & 'Sister-in-Law' Sophie Turner on Their Engagement!
Nick Jonas is sending his love to Joe Jonas and his new fiancee Sophie Turner!
The 25-year-old singer took to his social media accounts to congratulate his older bro and “sister-in-law” on their engagement.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nick Jonas
“Ahh! Congratulations to my brother… and sister in law to be on your engagement. I love you both so much,” Nick captioned his posts along with a photo of Sophie‘s ring.
Joe and Sophie both commented on Nick‘s photo saying “We love you!”
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner
Sponsored Links by ZergNet