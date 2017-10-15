Nick Jonas Congratulates Brother Joe & 'Sister-in-Law' Sophie Turner on Their Engagement!

Nick Jonas is sending his love to Joe Jonas and his new fiancee Sophie Turner!

The 25-year-old singer took to his social media accounts to congratulate his older bro and “sister-in-law” on their engagement.

“Ahh! Congratulations to my brother… and sister in law to be on your engagement. I love you both so much,” Nick captioned his posts along with a photo of Sophie‘s ring.

Joe and Sophie both commented on Nick‘s photo saying “We love you!”