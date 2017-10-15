Pink Performs 'What About Us' & 'Beautiful Trauma' on 'SNL' - Watch Now!

Pink totally slayed the stage during last night’s Saturday Night Live!

The 38-year-old entertainer promoted her new album Beautiful Trauma where she performed two of her hit new songs “What About Us” and “Beautiful Trauma.”

After the show, Pink and hubby Carey Hart showed off some sweet PDA as they headed to the after party at the Dos Caminos restaurant.

Watch her performance of “What About Us” below!



Pink: What About Us – SNL

Also pictured inside: Pink leaving rehearsal on Saturday afternoon (October 14) in New York City.

Pink: Beautiful Trauma – SNL