Sarah Jessica Parker, Priyanka Chopra, & Ruth Wilson Go Glam for Hammer Museum Gala
Sarah Jessica Parker is a vision in black as she arrives at the Hammer Museum Gala in the Garden on Saturday night (October 14) at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles.
The 52-year-old Divorce actress was joined at the event by fellow actresses Priyanka Chopra, Ruth Wilson, Jessica Lange, Selma Blair, Liz Goldwyn, and Marisa Tomei.
Also joining the ladies on the red carpet was director Ava DuVernay – who was honored at the event for her contribution to the arts.
FYI: Ruth is wearing a Bottega Veneta dress. Ava is wearing a Rick Owens jacket and Stella Luna shoes while carrying a Bottega Veneta bag. Marisa Tomei‘s dress is by Bottega Veneta. Selma‘s dress is by Bottega Veneta. Jessica is wearing a Bottega Veneta dress. Priyanka‘s outfit is by Bottega Veneta.
