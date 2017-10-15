'SNL' Compares Kellyanne Conway to Pennywise from 'IT' - Watch Now!

Kate McKinnon is putting a new spin on her portrayal of Kellyanne Conway!

During tonight’s Saturday Night Live, Anderson Cooper (portrayed by Alex Moffat) encountered Donald Trump‘s campaign manager hiding in a sewer – with makeup painted on her face just like Pennywise from IT!

Kellyanne tries to lure into the sewer to convince Anderson to let her back in on his show for an interview.

Eventually Kellyanne transforms into Hillary Clinton and lures Anderson into the sewer with a copy of her new book What Happened.

Watch the sketch below!



Kellyanne – SNL