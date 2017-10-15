Top Stories
Kate Winslet Says She Deliberately Didn't Thank Harvey Weinstein for Her Oscar

Kate Winslet Says She Deliberately Didn't Thank Harvey Weinstein for Her Oscar

Here's How Teresa Giudice's Husband is Faring in Prison

Here's How Teresa Giudice's Husband is Faring in Prison

Sun, 15 October 2017 at 5:59 pm

Woody Allen Hopes the Harvey Weinstein Scandal Doesn't Lead to a 'Witch Hunt Atmosphere'

Woody Allen Hopes the Harvey Weinstein Scandal Doesn't Lead to a 'Witch Hunt Atmosphere'

Woody Allen is sad for everybody involved in the ongoing Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal – including Harvey himself.

The 81-year-old film director made the controversial statement in an interview with the BBC published on Sunday (October 15).

“Tragic for the poor women that were involved, sad for Harvey that [his] life is so messed up. There’s no winners in that, it’s just very, very sad and tragic for these poor women that had to go through that,” he said.

He added that he hoped this scandal didn’t result in a “witch hunt atmosphere” for men.

“You also don’t want it to lead to a witch hunt atmosphere, a Salem atmosphere, where every guy in an office who winks at a woman is suddenly having to call a lawyer to defend himself. That’s not right either. But sure, you hope that something like this could be transformed into a benefit for people rather than just a sad or tragic situation.”

Woody‘s comments – and the interview itself – have been met with plenty of criticism and backlash on social media. See reactions from social media below.
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Kevin Winter; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Harvey Weinstein, Woody Allen

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ariel Winter's eight-year-old niece just got cast in a major TV role - TMZ
  • Olympian Gracie Gold says she's in treatment for an eating disorder and anxiety - Just Jared Jr
  • Seth Rogen is still DMing Donald Trump Jr. - TooFab
  • Nelly's accuser is dropping criminal charges - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale's Lili Reinhart is sharing her own sexual harassment story - Just Jared Jr
  • Leilane

    and now i hope it does

  • sydney jane

    This whole Harvey Weinstein business just shows again what hypocrites these Hollywood stars are, always claiming to care about women and sexual assault.

  • sydney jane

    This whole Harvey Weinstein business just shows again what hypocrites these Hollywood stars are, always claiming to care about women and sexual assault.

  • gradybridges

    yet Repubs elected Trump who has done the same things only diff is when liberals are exposed they pay a penalty

  • Lisa

    At least when a Hollywood star is accused of sexual assault, he’s fired from his company. When a Republican is accused of sexual assault, he’s elected President.

  • Sansa Squad

    I SAW GOODY ALLEN WITH THE DEVIL!!!

  • calafeast

    Show me a woman he actually raped.

  • Maria

    Woody is sweating cause he’s probably just as guilty. How old was his current wife/stepdaughter, when he first was intimate with her? He’s a pedophile.

  • Lili

    I have been saying this for years the more disgusting and awful you are the longuer you live. Wood Allen is a good example of that he has outlived good people, kids just to serve his venom .