Woody Allen Hopes the Harvey Weinstein Scandal Doesn't Lead to a 'Witch Hunt Atmosphere'
Woody Allen is sad for everybody involved in the ongoing Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal – including Harvey himself.
The 81-year-old film director made the controversial statement in an interview with the BBC published on Sunday (October 15).
“Tragic for the poor women that were involved, sad for Harvey that [his] life is so messed up. There’s no winners in that, it’s just very, very sad and tragic for these poor women that had to go through that,” he said.
He added that he hoped this scandal didn’t result in a “witch hunt atmosphere” for men.
“You also don’t want it to lead to a witch hunt atmosphere, a Salem atmosphere, where every guy in an office who winks at a woman is suddenly having to call a lawyer to defend himself. That’s not right either. But sure, you hope that something like this could be transformed into a benefit for people rather than just a sad or tragic situation.”
Woody‘s comments – and the interview itself – have been met with plenty of criticism and backlash on social media. See reactions from social media below.
Can the reporter who asked Woody Allen about Harvey Weinstein get some kind of reverse Pulitzer
— Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) October 15, 2017
It is physically impossible for me to care any less what Woody Allen has to say about Harvey Weinstein.
— Melissa McEwan (@Shakestweetz) October 15, 2017
looking forward to hearing what Roman Polanski has to say about what Woody Allen had to say about what Harvey Weinstein did
— Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) October 15, 2017
The only men who earnestly use the phrase "witch hunt" are the ones afraid of actually being held accountable. https://t.co/aNqgcY2zZ6
— Sarah Lerner (@SarahLerner) October 15, 2017
It's not lost on me that Woody Allen's son, Ronan Farrow, took Harvey Weinstein down, though he's been trying to tell us abt Woody for YEARS
— Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) October 15, 2017