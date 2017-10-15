Top Stories
'SNL' Compares Kellyanne Conway to Pennywise from 'IT' - Watch Now!

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Host Beach Party Ahead of Rumored Wedding Weekend!

Chris Hemsworth Goes Shirtless, Bares Ripped Body in Australia

Ariel Winter's 12-Year-Old Niece is Making a HUGE Pay Day

Sun, 15 October 2017 at 3:24 am

Zoe Kravitz Looks Cooler Than Anyone Else on a Coffee Run

Zoe Kravitz looks effortlessly chic while going for a coffee run on Thursday morning (October 12) in New York City.

The 28-year-old actress wore a white tee, jeans cuffed at the ankles, and black shoes. She is also wearing Tiffany HardWear jewelry.

Zoe will be seen next year in the upcoming movies Viena and the Fantomes, Kin, and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2. You can get her recent comedy Rough Night now on Blu-ray and DVD.
