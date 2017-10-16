Angelina Jolie to Lend Her Voice to 'The One & Only Ivan' Movie

Angelina Jolie is set to voice the lead role of Stella in the upcoming live-action hybrid movie The One and Only Ivan for Disney!

The film is based on a popular children’s book about a gorilla named Ivan who lives in a cage in a shopping mall, but doesn’t remember life outside of the cage. When a baby elephant named Stella is put in the cage with Ivan, he begins to remember his previous life and hatches a plan to help them both escape, according to THR.

Angelina has previously voiced roles for movies like the Kung Fu Panda franchise and Shark Tale.

The One and Only Ivan will be directed by Me Before You‘s Thea Sharrock with a script by School of Rock‘s Mike White.