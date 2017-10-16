Top Stories
Michael Fassbender &amp; Alicia Vikander Are Married!

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Are Married!

Ed Sheeran Injured in Bicycle Accident (Photo)

Ed Sheeran Injured in Bicycle Accident (Photo)

Colin Kaepernick Accuses NFL Owners of Collusion

Colin Kaepernick Accuses NFL Owners of Collusion

Mon, 16 October 2017 at 12:43 pm

Angelina Jolie to Lend Her Voice to 'The One & Only Ivan' Movie

Angelina Jolie to Lend Her Voice to 'The One & Only Ivan' Movie

Angelina Jolie is set to voice the lead role of Stella in the upcoming live-action hybrid movie The One and Only Ivan for Disney!

The film is based on a popular children’s book about a gorilla named Ivan who lives in a cage in a shopping mall, but doesn’t remember life outside of the cage. When a baby elephant named Stella is put in the cage with Ivan, he begins to remember his previous life and hatches a plan to help them both escape, according to THR.

Angelina has previously voiced roles for movies like the Kung Fu Panda franchise and Shark Tale.

The One and Only Ivan will be directed by Me Before You‘s Thea Sharrock with a script by School of Rock‘s Mike White.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Angelina Jolie, Movies

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ariel Winter's eight-year-old niece just got cast in a major TV role - TMZ
  • Olympian Gracie Gold says she's in treatment for an eating disorder and anxiety - Just Jared Jr
  • Seth Rogen is still DMing Donald Trump Jr. - TooFab
  • Nelly's accuser is dropping criminal charges - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale's Lili Reinhart is sharing her own sexual harassment story - Just Jared Jr