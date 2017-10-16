Are Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Married? These Photos May Be Proof!

Top Stories
Did Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander get married this weekend? That’s the rumor!

The pair hosted a beach party this weekend, which was rumored to be ahead of their nuptials. Now, a new set of photos has emerged where Michael and Alicia appear to be wearing bands on their ring fingers, and fans think they certainly did tie-the-knot.

The pair first met on the set of their film The Light Between Oceans back when it filmed in 2014. They have been very private when it comes to details of their relationship, but stay tuned!

To see the ring photos, head on over to Daily Mail.

Photos: Getty, Wenn
Posted to: Alicia Vikander, Michael Fassbender

