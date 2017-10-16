Ashley Graham Reveals How Her Faith Affects Her Career Decisions

Ashley Graham looks sexy and carefree on the cover of Elle UK‘s November 2017 issue, on newsstands tomorrow.

Here’s what the 29-year-old model had to share with the mag:

On whether her faith affects her career decisions: “When I’m shooting lingerie or Sports Illustrated, I’m aware that my pastor follows me on Instagram. You should be the same person from the moment you wake up to when you go to bed.”

On the importance of her religious beliefs: “I come from a Christian background, and when I moved to New York, I got away from God. Then I realized that living here, you need something to keep you grounded or you’ll go crazy.”

On whether she has always been body confident: “I have, yes. My problem though, was I kept getting bigger because I wasn’t taking care of my body. I wasn’t working out. I was eating whatever because I was in this category – ‘plus size’ – and it got out of control. I started hating my body, but I never hid it with clothing because I always felt sexy inside. The moment that I started respecting myself, my clothes changed.”

Read the full interview in the November issue of Elle UK, on sale October 17.