Paul Wesley & Phoebe Tonkin Split Again After Reconciling

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Are Married!

Pregnant Stars Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Get In Family Time with Kim & Kourtney!

Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Music Video in London - See Photos!

Mon, 16 October 2017 at 7:59 pm

Ben Affleck Steps Out After Jennifer Garner Church Reunion

Ben Affleck Steps Out After Jennifer Garner Church Reunion

Ben Affleck kept it casual for an afternoon outing.

The 45-year-old actor was spotted out and about with a female friend on Monday afternoon (October 16) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ben Affleck

Over the weekend, Ben reunited with his ex Jennifer Garner to attend a church service with their children.

In the midst of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, Ben has also faced some controversy this month after Hilarie Burton said he groped her back in 2003.

After the story became widespread, Ben issued an apology to Hilarie.
Photos: Backgrid
  • disqus_KwgiMZNJ54

    “Ben Affleck thinks being photographed at church makes him a Nice Guy after public agrees he gropes women, cheats on wife, is general sleeze ball”