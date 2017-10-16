Ben Affleck Steps Out After Jennifer Garner Church Reunion

Ben Affleck kept it casual for an afternoon outing.

The 45-year-old actor was spotted out and about with a female friend on Monday afternoon (October 16) in Los Angeles.

Over the weekend, Ben reunited with his ex Jennifer Garner to attend a church service with their children.

In the midst of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, Ben has also faced some controversy this month after Hilarie Burton said he groped her back in 2003.

After the story became widespread, Ben issued an apology to Hilarie.