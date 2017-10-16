Blac Chyna Rocked Temporary Red Hair This Weekend

Blac Chyna sits in the chair for a pedicure while stopping by a nail salon on Friday afternoon (October 13) in Encino, Calif.

The 29-year-old reality star and model rocked temporary red hair that day. While getting her nails done, Chyna chatted on her phone and took selfies for Snapchat.

See the video that she posted to her Instagram account from that day below.

Chyna was spotted at Six Flags over the weekend with her song King Cairo and her ex Tyga. It was their son’s fifth birthday!