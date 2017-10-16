'Black Panther' Trailer Promises So Much In Store - Watch Now!

Top Stories
The first full length trailer for Marvel’s Black Panther has debuted!

The superhero film follows T’Challa who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king—and Black Panther—is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life.

Chadwick Boseman stars in the title role, with Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker and Andy Serkis also starring.

The movie, directed by Ryan Coogler, will hit theaters on February 16, 2018.
