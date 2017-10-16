Blake Lively Has Worn Five Outfits Today, So Far - See Them All!

Blake Lively is hard at work doing press for her movie All I See is You and she has stepped out in five outfits so far on Monday (October 16) in New York City.

The 30-year-old actress started the day at Good Morning America in a yellow Brandon Maxwell look with jewelry by Ofira and Lorraine Schwartz.

Blake changed into an Oscar de la Renta dress and Christian Louboutin shoes while leaving the studio.

Later, Blake was seen in a Chanel jumpsuit and then she changed into a Ralph Lauren Collection Glen Plaid coat, blazer, and pants with a Michael Kors Collection bag.

Blake was later seen in a blue wrap trench coat with a leather jacket on top of it.