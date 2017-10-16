Top Stories
Are Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Married? These Photos May Be Proof!

Ed Sheeran Injured in Bicycle Accident (Photo)

Colin Kaepernick Accuses NFL Owners of Collusion

Mon, 16 October 2017 at 9:50 am

Blake Lively Speaks Out About Harvey Weinstein & Sexual Misconduct on 'GMA'

Blake Lively rocks a retro look for her Good Morning America appearance!

The 30-year-old All I See Is You star spoke about the film during her appearance in New York City on Monday (October 16), as well as the recent Harvey Weinstein allegations.

“Well, I think it’s important we acknowledge this isn’t just Hollywood. This is so much global. And this isn’t, ‘Oh, guess what, this is what’s happening to women suddenly.’ This has been happening to women since the beginning of time, and I think that’s what’s important,” Blake said. “I never had experiences like this with Harvey myself, I only had positive ones, but that goes to show you don’t always see what’s going on behind closed doors. I think when people come forward, you have to acknowledge. There’s been moments when I’ve come forward, other people have come forward with things that just feel a little [off] and you’re not sure, but when your bosses tell you that this is not priority to them, then you think, ‘This must not be that big of a deal. What I’m complaining about isn’t really that big of a deal.’ And it is.”

FYI: Blake is wearing Brandon Maxwell with Ofira and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.
