Blake Lively Stuns in Metallic Silver Dress & Jersey-Inspired Outfit for 'All I See Is You' Premiere

Blake Lively turned heads in two different looks at the premiere of her new movie All I See Is You!

The 30-year-old actress stepped out for the big night on Monday (October 16) in New York City.

She first arrived to the screening in a shimmery silver dress adorned with colorful jewels and sequins, styling her hair into loose curls.

She paired the dress with a long white coat, silver heels, and color-coordinated accessories.

Blake then changed into a navy blue, jersey-inspired ensemble featuring red pumps and a long red coat, marking her seventh outfit change that day!

Gigi Hadid was there to support Blake at the premiere, sporting a yellow sequin cut-out dress with frills.

Gigi completed her look with yellow pumps, a yellow purse, and bright red lipstick, wearing her hair in an updo.

“@blakelively YOU ARE MY EVERYTHING MY FRIEND!!!!” Gigi shared in her Instagram Story, along with fire, crown, and movie camera emojis. “So excited for #alliseeisyou out this week.”

Don’t miss All I See Is You when it hits theaters on October 27!

