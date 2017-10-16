Camila Cabello Stuns in New Guess Holiday Campaign!

Camila Cabello is the face of Guess Jeans Holiday 2017 advertising campaign!

The 20-year-old entertainer stars in the photos alongside model Alex Dellisola. This is Camila‘s second campaign with the brand!

“Excited for this new holiday campaign with GUESS,” Camila said in a statement. “I love this aesthetic and can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

The shoot was held at the famous Chateau Marmont Hotel in the Los Angeles area. See all the brand new images below.