Alyssa Milano's 'Me Too' Tweet Raises Sexual Assault Awareness

Ed Sheeran Injured in Bicycle Accident (Photo)

Colin Kaepernick Accuses NFL Owners of Collusion

Mon, 16 October 2017 at 9:00 am

Cate Blanchett Responds to Harry Styles' Similar Style!

Cate Blanchett Responds to Harry Styles' Similar Style!

People on the internet have been saying that Harry Styles is copying Cate Blanchett‘s style and now she’s responding!

The Oscar winner was informed of the comparisons during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Monday (October 16).

Cate was shown a bunch of the similar outfits and kept saying what most of us were probably thinking, “This is so random.”

Cate also asked the audience who wore it better and said, “If Harry comes in next week, you can change your minds, but for now…” She added that she hasn’t met Harry yet.
