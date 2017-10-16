Cher Signs on to Join Cast of 'Mamma Mia!' Sequel

Cher has officially signed on to join the cast of the Mamma Mia sequel Here We Go Again!

The 71-year-old legendary entertainer has been hinting that she’d appear in the upcoming film and the news has been confirmed by Variety.

Cher joins a cast that already includes Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Amanda Seyfried, and Lily James.

The film is set to jump back and forth in time, showing how relationships forged in the past resonate in the present. It began shooting in September in the U.K. and Croatia.

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! is set to hit theaters on July 20, 2018.