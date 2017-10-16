Chris Hemsworth & Mark Ruffalo Get Silly During 'Thor: Ragnarok' Photo Call

Chris Hemsworth and the cast of Thor: Ragnarok are Down Under for the premiere of the film!

The 34-year-old was joined by his co-star Mark Ruffalo and director Taika Waititi at a photo call on Sunday (October 15) in Gold Coast, Australia.

The group posed for photos outside of the famed Sydney Opera House. After the short shoot, Chris took to his Instagram to joke that the pictures look like an album cover.

“Thor Ragnarok album coming soon @taikawaititi @markruffalo #thorragnarok #bestbandever,” Chris captioned the photo.

Thor: Ragnarok is set to hit theaters on November 4th.