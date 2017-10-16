Top Stories
Paul Wesley & Phoebe Tonkin Split Again After Reconciling

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Are Married!

Pregnant Stars Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Get In Family Time with Kim & Kourtney!

Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Music Video in London - See Photos!

Mon, 16 October 2017 at 9:13 pm

Dale Earnhardt Jr. & Wife Amy Expecting First Child Together!

Congratulations are in order for Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy!

The 43-year-old NASCAR star and Amy, 35, took to Instagram on Monday (October 16) to announce an upcoming addition to their family.

“Excited to share the wonderful news that @mrsamyearnhardt and I are expecting our first child,” Dale captioned the photo below, featuring a pair of tiny pink Converse sneakers. “A little girl!!!! We are both thrilled and can’t wait to meet her.”

The duo got married on New Years Eve 2016 and started dating back in 2008 when Amy was part of an interior design crew working on Dale‘s house.

Dale will be retiring his NASCAR career after his upcoming final races as he takes on a commentator position for NBC Sports.

A post shared by Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@dalejr) on

