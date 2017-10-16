'Dancing With the Stars' 2017: Top 9 Celebs Revealed!

The fourth contestant of the season was just sent home during the latest episode of Dancing With the Stars and the competition is down to the top nine.

The theme this week was Disney and all of the teams danced to the tune of a classic Disney song.

WHO WENT HOME? Meet the contestant who was voted off fourth

At the end of the show, the scores from the night were combined with the votes from last week to determine who was to be eliminated from the competition.

Click through the slideshow to meet the top nine…