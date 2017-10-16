Top Stories
Paul Wesley & Phoebe Tonkin Split Again After Reconciling

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Are Married!

Pregnant Stars Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Get In Family Time with Kim & Kourtney!

Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Music Video in London - See Photos!

Mon, 16 October 2017 at 9:57 pm

'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Week 5 Recap - See the Scores!

SPOILER ALERT – Don’t continue reading if you don’t want to see the full recap from tonight’s Dancing with the Stars!

Dancing With The Stars just wrapped up the fifth week of season 25 and the scores are in – including the first perfect score!

During the fifth week of competition, the couples were tasked with performing one unlearned dance to a song from a Disney film.

This season’s judges – Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli – gave their opinion of the couple’s dances and the scores were finalized.

Click inside to see all of the scores…

Victoria & Val – 27 out of 30
Nikki & Artem – 27 out of 30
Jordan & Lindsay – 30 out of 30
Nick & Peta – 22 out of 30
Vanessa & Maks – 24 out of 30
Frankie & Witney – 29 out of 30
Terrell & Cheryl – 25 out of 30
Sasha & Gleb – 24 out of 30
Drew & Emma – 25 out of 30
Lindsey & Mark – 28 out of 30
Photos: ABC
