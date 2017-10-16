Top Stories
Mon, 16 October 2017 at 1:11 pm

Demi Lovato Answers Fan Questions While Playing with Adorable Puppies - Watch Now!

Demi Lovato Answers Fan Questions While Playing with Adorable Puppies - Watch Now!

Demi Lovato playing with some really adorable puppies is going to make your Monday!

The 25-year-old entertainer took part in a question and answer session, and played with pups while doing so!

Some of the questions Demi answered while hanging out with the cute dogs included, “What has been your favorite fan interaction or experience?,” “How do you deal with a breakup?,” “Do you want to act again?,” “What has been your best achievement so far?,” and many more.

About her favorite fan experience, Demi told Buzzfeed Video, “I haven’t had a favorite fan experience because all of them are so special. I think anytime a fan tells me that I’ve saved their life is extremely meaningful and it just matters so much to me. It’s kind of unfathomable, so it really means a lot.”

Watch the entire video below!
Photos: Buzzfeed
