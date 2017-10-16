Dog Costume Ideas for Halloween - See How Celebs Dress Their Canine Companions!

Halloween is almost two weeks away and you may be scrambling to find a last minute costume for yourself…but what about your pup!?

Dog costumes have been all the rage for years, and for today’s 31 Days of Halloween series, we’re highlighting some really fun costumes for your canine companion. If you didn’t know, celebrities have been dressing their dogs in some really cool and fun costumes for years. We’ve taken a few ideas from Kylie Jenner, Chrissy Teigen, and more celebs to bring you the cutest costumes.



Click through the slideshow to get some ideas of what to dress your dog as for this Halloween…