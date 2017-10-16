Top Stories
Paul Wesley &amp; Phoebe Tonkin Split Again After Reconciling

Paul Wesley & Phoebe Tonkin Split Again After Reconciling

Michael Fassbender &amp; Alicia Vikander Are Married!

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Are Married!

Pregnant Stars Khloe Kardashian &amp; Kylie Jenner Get In Family Time with Kim &amp; Kourtney!

Pregnant Stars Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Get In Family Time with Kim & Kourtney!

Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Music Video in London - See Photos!

Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Music Video in London - See Photos!

Mon, 16 October 2017 at 9:25 pm

Drew Scott Dances to 'Rainbow Connection on 'DWTS' Disney Night (Video)

Drew Scott Dances to 'Rainbow Connection on 'DWTS' Disney Night (Video)

Drew Scott and his partner Emma Slater meet up with Kermit the Frog ahead of their performance on Dancing With the Stars‘ Disney night on Monday (October 16) in Los Angeles.

The duo did a Viennese Waltz set to the tune of “Rainbow Connection” from The Muppet Movie.

Drew and Emma earned 25 out of 30 points for their performance!

“Tonight’s dance is all about connecting with each other and sharing the wonder of love with our audience. Emma and I are both head over heels with our loves and this one will be very special to share with everyone. My heart feels like it’s dancing!” Drew wrote in his People blog.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC, @DancingABC
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars, Drew Scott, Emma Slater

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ariel Winter's eight-year-old niece just got cast in a major TV role - TMZ
  • Olympian Gracie Gold says she's in treatment for an eating disorder and anxiety - Just Jared Jr
  • Seth Rogen is still DMing Donald Trump Jr. - TooFab
  • Nelly's accuser is dropping criminal charges - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale's Lili Reinhart is sharing her own sexual harassment story - Just Jared Jr