Drew Scott Dances to 'Rainbow Connection on 'DWTS' Disney Night (Video)

Drew Scott and his partner Emma Slater meet up with Kermit the Frog ahead of their performance on Dancing With the Stars‘ Disney night on Monday (October 16) in Los Angeles.

The duo did a Viennese Waltz set to the tune of “Rainbow Connection” from The Muppet Movie.

Drew and Emma earned 25 out of 30 points for their performance!

“Tonight’s dance is all about connecting with each other and sharing the wonder of love with our audience. Emma and I are both head over heels with our loves and this one will be very special to share with everyone. My heart feels like it’s dancing!” Drew wrote in his People blog.