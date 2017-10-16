DWTS' Chmerkovskiy Brothers Have a Double Date Night!

It was a double date night for Dancing with the Stars‘ famous pros!

Brothers Maksim and Val Chmerkovskiy went out on the town with their partners, wife Peta Murgatroyd and girlfriend Jenna Johnson, for dinner at Craig’s this weekend in West Hollywood, Calif.

This season on Dancing with the Stars, Val is partnered with Victoria Arlen, and Maks is partnered with Vanessa Lachey. Peta has been dancing with Vanessa‘s husband, Nick Lachey! Be sure to tune in to DWTS tonight to catch the latest episode.