Alyssa Milano's 'Me Too' Tweet Raises Sexual Assault Awareness

Ed Sheeran Injured in Bicycle Accident (Photo)

Colin Kaepernick Accuses NFL Owners of Collusion

Mon, 16 October 2017 at 8:29 am

Ed Sheeran Injures Arm in Bike Accident, Might Affect Upcoming Concerts

Ed Sheeran took to social media to share the upsetting news that he was in a bicycle accident and appears to have broken his arm.

“Ive had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows. Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x,” the 26-year-old entertainer posted on his Instagram account, with a photo of his bandaged arm.

There are reports floating around that Ed was hit by a car while biking, though nothing has been confirmed.

Ed is supposed to go back out on the road on October 22 in Taipei through late November in Asia.

We wish Ed the best and are hoping for a speedy recovery!

