Ellen Pompeo & More Shondaland Stars Support Joe Morton at His Play Opening!

Ellen Pompeo and Jesse Williams step out for the opening night performance of the play Turn Me Loose on Sunday night (October 15) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The play stars Joe Morton, who is a member of the Shondaland family as he stars on Scandal. His co-stars Bellamy Young and Darby Stanchfield were also there.

Ellen and Jesse's Grey's Anatomy co-stars Debbie Allen, James Pickens Jr., and guest star Jeanine Mason showed up to give their support as well.

Ellen's husband Chris Ivery joined her on the red carpet.

