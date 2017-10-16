Elton John Announces the End of His Las Vegas Residency

Elton John will be wrapping his second Las Vegas residency next year.

The legendary entertainer will end his run at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on May 19, 2018. The show will mark his 450th show in total at the venue since February 2004.

“For over a decade, Elton John and his band have graced the stage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, performing all the hits that have defined a generation. Elton John’s residency at The Colosseum has set the standard for those all that have followed,” said Gary Selesner, President of Caesars Palace. “We are incredibly grateful to Elton for allowing Caesars Palace to be the home for his 450 memorable performances.”

Tickets for the final shows, scheduled for April 28 through May 19, go on sale this Sunday (October 22) at 10am PT.