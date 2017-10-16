Top Stories
Paul Wesley &amp; Phoebe Tonkin Split Again After Reconciling

Michael Fassbender &amp; Alicia Vikander Are Married!

Pregnant Stars Khloe Kardashian &amp; Kylie Jenner Get In Family Time with Kim &amp; Kourtney!

Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Music Video in London - See Photos!

Mon, 16 October 2017 at 9:56 pm

Frankie Muniz Does a Pirate Tango for 'DWTS' Disney Night (Video)

Frankie Muniz gets into pirate mode while performing with his partner Witney Carson during Disney night on Dancing With the Stars!

The 31-year-old former Malcolm in the Middle actor earned his highest score of the season for his performance on Monday (October 16) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Frankie Muniz

Frankie and Witney‘s Argentine tango earned them 29 out of 30 points.

Witney mentioned that during the rehearsals, Frankie didn’t give the type of performance that he gave during the live show. Watch it below!
