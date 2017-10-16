Frankie Muniz Does a Pirate Tango for 'DWTS' Disney Night (Video)

Frankie Muniz gets into pirate mode while performing with his partner Witney Carson during Disney night on Dancing With the Stars!

The 31-year-old former Malcolm in the Middle actor earned his highest score of the season for his performance on Monday (October 16) in Los Angeles.

Frankie and Witney‘s Argentine tango earned them 29 out of 30 points.

Witney mentioned that during the rehearsals, Frankie didn’t give the type of performance that he gave during the live show. Watch it below!