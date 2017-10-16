Gavin Rossdale's Girlfriend Sophia Thomalla Joined Him on Tour

Gavin Rossdale and his girlfriend Sophia Thomalla walk around the city together during a recent stop in Hamburg, Germany.

The couple went sight-seeing together during Gavin‘s stop in town on his tour with his band Bush.

Gavin and the band wrapped their European tour last week, but these new photos just surfaced!

It was just announced that Gavin has signed a deal with BMG for the publishing rights to his songwriting catalog. “I’m very excited to be partnering with BMG, a very powerful label with the passion and capability to bring Bush to a very wide audience,” he said in a statement.